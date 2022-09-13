South Africa’s boxing sensation Kevin Lerena has labelled himself as an underdog ahead of Saturday’s evening heavyweight title bout against Mariusz Wach of Poland. This will be Lerena’s second fight since moving from cruiserweight to heavyweight division recently.

The 30-year-old Lerena will be coming against an experienced campaigner in 42-year-old Wach.

The first heavyweight title fight for Lerena was a memorable event almost six months ago. The southpaw announced his arrival in the weight division by defeating Bogdan Dinu of Romania via a knockout in the fourth round. But his next fight will be even tougher.

Lerena will be coming up against a veteran who has already boxed the best in the world. Wach has already faced well-known boxers in the heavyweight division including Vladimir Klitschko and Kevin McBride.

“I think I’m the underdog if you look at the experience on paper I’m the underdog, he’s the bigger man on paper, and he’s the bigger man on size so most definitely I’m the underdog. When people think I’m or not that’s the mentality I have, that’s what keeps me successful. Most definitely all eyes are on me but with pressure comes responsibility, but I’m excited because diamonds are cut under immense pressure and I’m looking to go out there and become a diamond for South African boxing,” says Lerena.

Wach is a tall and big boxer who will enjoy a great reach advantage against Lerena. The Polish boxer is a veteran with 36 wins in 44 fights, accompanied by nineteen knockouts. But Lerena will rely on his skill, speed, and strength to neutralise his opponent.

“For me, if you are a smart fighter to have longevity in the sport of boxing and I think I want to change the sport in South Africa, you got to be smart, you have to have skills and hit and don’t get hit because that’s longevity. The true reality of it is longevity, boxing is about being smart yes you are going to get hit it’s inevitable you are in a fight however you can limit that by having skills and having a good defensive mindset,” Lerena added.

On the other hand, Lerena also has an impressive record of 27 wins in 28 fights. The South African has an impressive fourteen knockouts and suffered just a single defeat in his entire professional career.

“Boxing is boxing, one punch can turn anything around and we are not looking at that because we looking at perfection in the arena, we want to go out there and do explosive shows. But being an underdog in his mindset just makes him work harder, makes him convince people that he is a true champion with no doubt you know to looking at ourselves that we are trying to fetch, we going for the hunt you know. We need to make the kill, I think it’s the right mindset for him,” says South African boxing trainer Peter Smith.

Boxing promoter Rodney Berman says it’s high time for Lerena to box against the best in the world to be regarded amongst the best.

“Lerena brings to the ring something which the other fighters, heavyweights don’t have. They are ponderous, they are one-dimensional, and they are strong. Lerena brings hand speed and mobility which is seen in the lighter divisions so we are going to see something special on Saturday night and the name of Lerena is going to be up there with the top heavyweights in the world” says Berman.

The main supporting bout of the evening will be a South African lightweight title fight between champion, Tshifiwa Munyai against challenger, Lusanda Komanisi.

Boxing South Africa is satisfied with the staging of South African title fights on the same evening, as this will help in reviving the sport of boxing in the country.