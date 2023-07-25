The Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink has announced that teams are actively working to restore water and electricity supply to parts of the Central Business District (CBD) that were affected by last week’s devastating explosion.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly known as Bree Street, resulted in one fatality and left 48 others injured.

Brink provides an update on the progress made since the explosion, stating, “Today I can say to you that we have got some level of good news. We managed to declare the site safe late yesterday afternoon. So, we are now able to deploy JHB Water and City Power in…”

The most densely populated part of our country is still without water and power:

Brink adds, “We are confident that both water and sewer services should be activated by midnight. We will be working throughout the day and we will provide regular feedback. Joburg Water 2 – 3 teams will be in.”

Efforts to restore essential services are in full swing, with City Power already present on-site to expedite the restoration of electricity.

The incident shook Johannesburg, and authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion while prioritising the safety and well-being of affected residents and businesses.

Update on mop-up operation following Joburg CBD explosion:

