President Cyril Ramaphosa says BRICS leaders will go on a retreat during which they will consider the over 20 applications they have received from countries that would like to join the bloc.

He was speaking at the close of the BRICS Business Council in Johannesburg on Tuesday,

Ramaphosa says, “A number of countries, some of which are represented here, are seeking to be part of this BRICS family and we appreciate that, it goes to show that the BRICS family is growing in its stature, importance and also in its influence in the world, and we will be taking into account the various countries’ desires to be part of BRICS.”

Some of the countries include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Algeria.

