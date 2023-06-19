The R 74-million fraud and corruption case against former State Security Agency Minister, Bongani Bongo and 11 others is set for trial on Monday morning at the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Bongo and co-accused are facing 69 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering.

It is alleged that the accused colluded to inflate the value of two farms purchased on behalf of two local municipalities in 2011.

Last year November, the case was postponed as Bongo and his co-accused were ready for trial. The state also indicated its eagerness to proceed with the case, But the defence lawyers wanted clarity on certain information relevant to the case. .

Bongo claimed the case is politically motivated.

“But for them to still [verify] particulars of a case that was concluded in 2012 it clearly shows that it is an abuse of this institution like I said that these institutions are abused for political reasons.”