Bongani Bongo’s corruption case back at W Cape High Court for trial

The corruption case against former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo will head back to the Western Cape High Court for trial.

This after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned a Western Cape High Court ruling which dismissed Bongo’s bribery and corruption matter.

The SCA ruled in favour of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Bongo was accused of intending to pay Mtuthuzeli Vanara, who was the senior manager for Legal and Constitutional Services in the national Speaker’s office, to fake illness, take sick leave, or to disrupt and delay the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee’s inquiry into the affairs of Eskom.

Bongo’s trial was dismissed by now impeached judge president of the Western Cape High Court, John Hlophe, who had found that Vanara’s evidence was insufficient to convict Bongo.

The SCA has now found that there were mistakes of law made in granting Bongo his request to have the trial dismissed.

The charges stem from alleged illegal land deals connected to the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements amounting to R74 million in 2011.