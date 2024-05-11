State to review court ruling on Bongo, co-accused acquittal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Prosecuting Authority says the state will study the court judgment in which the former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo and seven others were acquitted.

The eight appeared in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Friday.

They were facing 85 charges ranging from corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering, and breaching the Public Finance Management Act.

The charges emanated from an alleged dodgy land deal amounting to over R70 million in taxpayers’ money.

The money was used to buy land for the Emalahleni and Msukaligwa municipalities. a decade ago.

The NPA provincial spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa says, “We understand that some of the accused have been acquitted in this matter, so what’s going to happen is that the state will weigh its legal option, and see if there are prospects of appealing this judgment, so we are saying as NPA, there is a prima facie case in this matter and we will proceed with the remaining accused in the matter.”

