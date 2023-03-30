Former ActionSA leader in Gauteng, Bongani Baloyi has formed his own political party Xiluva which he says will champion the course of young people.

The party will be registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Monday. Baloyi is joined by his former colleague Letlhogonolo Moseki who was the ActionSA Caucus Leader in Ekurhuleni.

Moseki will be the party’s Chairperson and they say the other two officials including the Secretary and Treasurer General will be announced soon.

The party is targeting young people between the ages of 18 and 48. Baloyi has called on young people of South Africa to forcefully include themselves at the political table.

Bongani Baloyi forms his own political party XILUVA

2024 elections

Xiluva will be contesting the 2024 general elections in all nine provinces across the country. Baloyi says, “This is the reason that we decided to create a political vehicle that will give young people, who are desperately looking for a political home, this political home is for those who believe they don’t have a stake in our democracy of our country. Those who are bystanders watching politicians gamble their futures away. This is The birth of Xiluva. a political home of those who want real change led by young people. A political party where young people can see themselves in the leadership of the party. Xiluva was born out of political hopelessness, homelessness and desperation. Xiluva is founded on ubuntu, family and multi-racialism.”

Baloyi says he will be wary of foreign donations to his party, adding that they don’t want to be dictated on what policies they need to pursue and will therefore be cautious when accepting funding from people and donors.

VIDEO | Bongani Baloyi expected to announce his next political move: