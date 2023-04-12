The five people accused of killing Bolt driver Euston Mnguni are expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court today.

Mnguni 28, a law graduate was working as a Bolt driver, when he was gunned down during an apparent hijacking in Midrand last month.

The accused are expected to make a formal bail application during Wednesday’s appearance.

National E-Hailing spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa says, “I think above all else we want the court to see we are human beings and we cannot continually be killed without any consequence. We want the court to empathise with us and take a decision that acknowledges us as people and acknowledges our plight for safety within the industry and that is what we are hoping for in the action that the court takes.”

“We want the court to deny these people bail. People on trial for murder can not be given bail and we hope that the law will do the right thing and deny these people bail,” added Mbelengwa.