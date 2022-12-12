A family from River Park near Alexandra in Johannesburg says South Africa’s justice system favours criminals and those with money.

The Ngqulunga’s are upset the convicted killer of a loved one got a five-year jail sentence handed down by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

The family says it tried lodging an appeal in vain due to missing court transcripts.

Sandile Ngqulungu, a well-known dance, was fatally stabbed on the 26th of September 2021. His friend, Bongani Binda who was with him during the stabbing incident, escaped with a wound to the back. The convicted killer, Mondli Luthuli was a petrol attendant at a local filling station.

Binda says, “We were injured on a Sunday. We were using Sandile’s car on the day. Sandile was going to fetch his girlfriend and I was going home. The car got stuck on the way and had to leave Sandile’s uncle with the children in the car. Sandile and I took phones to the garage to try and get fuel Jerry Cans. We met Sandile’s girlfriend on the way and told her to go to where the car was stuck. We would find her there after getting petrol from the garage.”

“When we got to here at the petrol station, we went to the counter outside and spoke to a guy called Katlego. We told him that we have a phone and a R50. Please take our phone and give us a Jerry Can. We also had our own container at hand on where we were going to pour the contents of the Jerry Can into it and return the can to the petrol attendance who would then give us back our phone.”

According to Binda a fight then ensued between his friend and other people at the filling station. He says Sandile was beaten by a number of people.

