Bokamoso Arts Institute Choir members have touched down on home soil. The remaining members of the 89-strong choir landed at the OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg earlier on Saturday, after being crowned World Choir Champions in South Korea.

Arriving amid loud cheers and applause, the Choir has made the country proud with their achievement at the World Choir Games in Korea. The choir competed in three categories and scooped gold medals in all of them.

The games, which invite all non-professional choirs of the world to participate, took place in the city of Gangneung in South Korea.

As an Institution we sang two categories so far and we got God Medal for both of them (C28 – Scenic Folklore and C8 – Mixed Choirs) Bokamoso Arts Institute – Gold Medalists. #bulapelo#bokamosoartsinstitute#bai#WCG2023 pic.twitter.com/PwkU35k2qG — Bokamoso Arts Institute (@BokamosoArts) July 7, 2023

World’s best choir

The Bokamoso Chorus of Africa has emerged victorious as the world’s best choir, following their outstanding performance at the prestigious World Choir Games held in South Korea.

The choir’s remarkable achievement has brought pride and joy to their hometown of Mabopane, where the community held a vigil and thanksgiving ceremony in anticipation of their return.

The Pretoria-based choir’s triumph at the largest international choir competition in the world has not only elevated their status but also showcased the immense talent that South Africa possesses in the realm of choral music.

Established in 2023, the Bokamoso Chorus of Africa had already claimed the title of African champions in Rwanda last year.

Chairperson of the Bokamoso Art Institute, Tiro Mampane, expresses his elation at the choir’s remarkable feat. He says, “It’s a new baby which has changed the choral fraternity. It took the bar to a higher level. In their first attempt, they represented South Africa exceptionally well, and we are incredibly proud.”

The victory of the choir comes at a crucial time when South African youth are facing various challenges, including high unemployment rates, substance abuse, and social issues.

Mampane emphasises that the establishment of the choir has had a profoundly positive impact on its members, providing an avenue for self-expression and a respite from negative influences.

“When people engage in choir activities, they find solace and distance themselves from detrimental elements such as drug abuse. These individuals have a passion for music that enables them to transcend many hardships. Reaching the world championship stage required rigorous practice and unwavering dedication. The choir’s tireless efforts paid off, earning them the prestigious title.”

Mampane acknowledges the arduous journey, stating, “It hasn’t been an easy path for us. It involved countless hours of work and rehearsals, even on weekends. However, we did it. We returned home with a championship. Our goal was singular, and we were determined to represent our country and the choral community to the best of our abilities,” explains Mampane.

Bokamoso Choir based in Mabopane on their choral journey

With their recent triumph, the Bokamoso Chorus of Africa is now gearing up for future challenges as they prepare to defend their title at the upcoming games next year. The choir remains steadfast in their commitment to excellence, continuing to inspire audiences with their exceptional talent and passion for music.

A warm welcome from our fellow choristers and our families. We couldn’t have asked for more 😭♥️🙏 So much love and support. Thank you South Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 A representative from the office of MEC Mosupyoe, thank you for making time to welcome us and give words of support.🙏♥️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/j10m22T2Tq — Bokamoso Arts Institute (@BokamosoArts) July 15, 2023

A journey has begun. Attending World Choir Games has made us to practice what we preach: Diversity. We value and prioritize diversity in our institution. Ike Ixara Ike. #diversity#WCG2023#bulapelo#bai pic.twitter.com/SLWBqT4XEd — Bokamoso Arts Institute (@BokamosoArts) July 6, 2023