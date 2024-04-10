UK and Rwanda look forward to first migrant deportation flights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Rwandan President Paul Kagame are looking forward to the first flights under Britain’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda departing in the spring, a readout of their meeting said on Tuesday.

Sunak wants to relocate thousands of asylum seekers who arrive in Britain on small boats each year to Rwanda, but legal challenges have so far prevented anyone being sent there.

Following a meeting between Sunak and Kagame in London, Sunak’s office said: “Both leaders looked forward to flights departing to Rwanda in the spring.”

Before any flight can depart, Britain’s government needs to pass new legislation which Sunak hopes will pave the way for the government to send asylum seekers who arrive in Britain without permission to the East African country.

Legislation that seeks to block further court challenges to the plan will next be debated in parliament on April 15.

Sunak has previously said he expects the first flights to leave in the spring – ahead of a national election expected in the second half of this year.