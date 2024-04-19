Not right for me to speculate on reports of attack in Iran: Sunak

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he will not speculate on reports Israel had carried out an attack on Iran today.

“It’s a developing situation, it wouldn’t be right for me to speculate until the facts become clearer and we’re working to confirm the details together with allies,” Sunak said.

Sunak made the comments following a speech in central London.

“Significant escalation is not in anyone’s interest. What we want to see is calm heads prevailing across the region,” he added.

Egypt concerned over Israel-Iran escalation

Egypt’s foreign ministry says it is deeply concerned about an escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, following reports of an Israeli attack on Iran.

Egypt also warned of the consequences of expanding the conflict and instability in the region.

VIDEO: Israel strikes back at Iran