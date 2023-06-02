The ward councillor of Macassar outside Cape Town, Peter Helfrich, says the body of a man discovered in a pool of water in the area is the third such discovery in a week.

The body of an unknown woman has washed up at Macassar Beach and the body of a man was found in the bushes on Macassar Road last weekend.

Police are investigating the three incidents. Helfrich says the incidents appear to have taken place during load shedding.

Helfrich says, “It will be amiss of me to not point out that these incidents seem to take place while we experience load shedding and extended power outages. Macassar has been facing a power crisis and criminals take advantage of this…”

“The power crisis, coupled with the fact that we are serviced by a police station that is wholly under-resourced, has directly resulted in the escalation of crime in the area,” adds Helfrich.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says they have opened an inquest.

“Macassar police registered an inquest for investigation after the body of an unknown man was discovered by a passer-by floating in a pool of water in Macassar Road, Macassar. The body had no visible injuries and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.’