The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) says blood stock levels in KwaZulu-Natal are critically low. The Service is appealing to young people in particular to donate blood this Youth Month.

SANBS spokesperson Khensani Mahlangu says at the moment, the province only has three days’ worth of blood stock.

“We need at least 3 500 units to be donated each day. That would mean 3 500 individuals visiting a centre anywhere in the country, that would keep us stable if we are able to maintain that and we would be able to find ourselves at five days,” Mahlangu explains.