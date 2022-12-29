The South African National Blood Service is appealing to the public to donate blood as stocks are low because of the unavailability of their regular donors.

The organisation relies mostly on schools, universities and some corporations for blood collection.

Due to the holidays, their bloodstock is currently at a critical level.

South African National Blood Service’s Senior Manager for Marketing, Communication and Branding, Thandi Mosupye says at this time of the year it becomes a bit challenging to get blood donors.

“At this time of the year, it becomes a bit challenging for us to get a blood donor first because a lot of the blood donations or collection that we do, we do them at places of work and then people are on holiday. So we are unable to access the places of work. Secondly, we do a lot of collections through schools and because the school kids are on holiday it becomes a challenge for collection, therefore our collection dropped a little bit.”

Time with family is priceless. By becoming a platelet donor, you can make it possible for someone to spend more quality time with their loved ones. Become a platelet donor today. Find out how: https://t.co/XlV6ajD7UQ #changealife #plateletdonation pic.twitter.com/Z6BN051NKP — The SANBS (@theSANBS) December 28, 2022