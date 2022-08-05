The rape trial of Living Waters church leader, Stephen Bafana Zondo, is expected to resume in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday morning.

The religious leader faces a string of rape charges, as well as indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice charges.

It’s alleged that the incidents started in the 1980s and continued until 2018.

Reporter Molemo-Waone Mothoa gives more details about the trial [18 July 2022]

The evidence of the fourth witness has been ended.

The witness testified through the help of intermediary services after she indicated that she was not feeling comfortable being in close proximity to the embattled clergyman.

The third witness gave evidence in-camera following the state’s request.

The witness, who also testified at the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights) hearings cited safety reasons.

-Additional reporting by Phumzile Mlangeni