Bheki Cele set to lead festive season inspection roadshow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to spearhead the annual Festive Season Inspection Roadshow in Gauteng today, marking a strategic initiative by the Department of Police to allocate resources effectively where they are most needed.

The roadshow encompasses visits to crime hotspots, businesses, as well as entertainment and leisure venues, forming part of the department’s comprehensive efforts to enhance security during the holiday season.

Police Department spokesperson Lirandzu Themba highlighted the significance of these festive season policing interventions, running concurrently with the high-density operation Shanela. These initiatives aim to empower the police to effectively address crime and security threats not only during the holiday season but also in the period thereafter.

Themba stated: “The festive season policing interventions are running concurrently with high-density operation Shanela, and they will enable the police to decisively deal with crime and any security threats this holiday season and beyond.”

The roadshow is scheduled to commence in Gauteng on Tuesday, with subsequent stops in various provinces, concluding in KwaZulu-Natal on January 2024.

Festive Season | Transport Dept on a drive to improve road safety during holidays:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

#sapsHINT #SaferFestiveSeason #SafetyEveryday Holiday accommodation scams are also popular around this time of the year as holidaymakers seek affordable accommodation. Holidaymakers who are traveling or have not yet finalised their arrangements for the upcoming festive period,… pic.twitter.com/FbQgujPDHX — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 19, 2023