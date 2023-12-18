Over 1 500 ambulances available for emergencies during festive season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Over one-thousand-five-hundred ambulances have been made available by the Department of Health to intensify emergency medical services across the country and accelerate the turnaround time for emergency response during the festive period.

Meanwhile, the department has made an appeal to communities across the country to create an enabling environment for frontline workers to perform their duties without fear of any abuse from communities. Spokesperson for the department, Foster Mohale says violence against health workers has become a great concern.

“Health workers have fallen victims of violence and crime in the line of duty over the months and recent years in the country and this can only be stopped if communities become protectors than bystanders. Violence against health workers is unacceptable because it does not only negatively impact on their psychological and physical wellbeing, but also affects their job motivation and has potential to compromise the quality of care and puts healthcare provision at risk.”