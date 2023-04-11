The mother of the convicted Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester has expressed shock that her son has been arrested in Tanzania after attempting to evade justice.

Her comment comes as two additional people are set to appear in a Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court in the Free State on Tuesday morning.

The two allegedly assisted Bester to escape from prison.

South African police are currently facilitating the return of Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana to the country after they were nabbed in Arusha.

Bester’s mother says she can’t believe how the story is unfolding.

“I am shocked, you see I am baffled, when you hear all these things that he has done – I am scared. As a mother, when you hear these things, you honestly do not know what to say,” says the mother.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the arrests of Bester as well as his partner along with a Mozambican national suspected of aiding the couple’s escape.

The trio were arrested in Tanzania on Friday night.

Bester and Magudumana have been on the run since his escape became public last month.

He was believed to have died in a fire, at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, but it later emerged that he had escaped in May last year.

The ANC says it is closely monitoring the case.

