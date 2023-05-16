Seven people, charged with aiding and abetting convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester to escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year, will appear with him in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Correctional services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo has confirmed that Bester will appear virtually at the sitting.

The court postponed the bail application of the five accused involved in aiding and abetting Bester’s escape to give the defence time to go through evidence presented by the state last week.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is expected to also apply for bail after asking for a postponement to go through some crucial evidence.

Her father Zolile Sekeleni is also expected back in court.

But the matter against Sekeleni and Bester will be postponed while the court entertains the bail application of the other accused.

Last week, during the bail application, the court heard how R150 000 was deposited into former security supervisor Senohe Matsoara’s account and shared with some of the accused.

It was also revealed that a vehicle hired by Sekeleni at the airport in Johannesburg was used to transport Katleho Bereng’s body into the prison where it was used as a decoy in Bester’s escape.

