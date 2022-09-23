Police Minister General Bheki Cele has encouraged newly-graduated police trainees not to commit corruption when executing their duties. Cele was speaking in Mthatha at the police academy during the passing out parade of a group of trainees who are part of 495 graduates passing out today.

They are the first batch of 10 000 that will be deployed as constables throughout the country. The graduates also include those who specialise in different academic fields including criminologists, law, and forensics.

Cele says this is part of the crime-fighting plan for South Africa.

#sapsHQ Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele is addressing 194 #PoliceTrainees at the Mthatha #PassingOutParade. They underwent six months of intensive training undergone by a total of 495 trainees at three of SAPS training academies. #BootsOnTheGround #Project10K NP pic.twitter.com/ThnnLFtYlm — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 23, 2022

“What will make us proud is when you are on the ground and implementing what you have been taught and extra, you go beyond. As South Africans, look at you, they must say here is our saviour, you must know you are an asset to South Africans. Be mindful that whatever action you take in executing your duties it’s done within the confines of the law. Be wary of the temptation to commit corruption or conduct yourselves in an unethical manner,” says Cele.