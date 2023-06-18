Banyana Banyana players say the experience they have gained over the last four years will put them in good stead for the FIFA World Cup that will commence in Australia and New Zealand in July.

The team has improved in leaps and bounds during that period including winning the Women’s Africa Cup of nations last year in Morocco.

Banyana Banyana have improved in leaps and bounds since they took part in the FIFA World in France four years ago, where they bowed out in the group stages.

Banyana Banyana player Kaylin Swart says they they have gained so much experience in the last few years.

“We have grown so much over the years, and I think you saw the growth when we won the Afcon in Morocco. Winning Afcon wasn’t easy. We knew what we wanted but going to the World Cup, we will need to do more. I think we are ready to go,” she adds.

Robyn Moodaly missed the last World Cup due to injury.

She will be hoping to be part of the team this time around.

She says going to the global showpiece as African champions will give them a boost.

“I think that will add more pressure. However, it gives us a boost because we are going there with experience in the tournament. It will be great.”

Amogelang Motau is likely to be part of the final team going to the global showpiece.

She says their mission will be to go to the knockout stages.

“Winning World Cup and going to Afcon are two different things. At Afcon, it was to win the cup, but the mission is different at the World Cup. The coach has made it clear what the mission is at the World Cup. So, we will take one game at a time to accomplish our mission. Pressure will always be there,” explains Motau.

Banyana are likely to play a friendly match against an unknown opposition before they take on Costa Rica in a warm-up match few days before the World Cup.-Reporting by Vincent Sitsula