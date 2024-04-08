Bail application of AKA, Tibz murder suspects resumes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The bail application of five suspects who are accused of the murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane resumes today in the Durban Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Last week, one of the accused, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, told the court that he intended to lay a charge of perjury against investigating officer, Detective Bob Pillay.

Mkhwanazi and his four co-accused are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.

Mkhwanazi claims Pillay misled the court by falsely linking him to this case.

He also denies being in possession of an illegal firearm.

The court also heard responding affidavits from Eddie Myeza and Lindokuhle Ndimande who also denied any involvement in the crimes.

Today, the defence will present before the court responding affidavits of the alleged coordinator, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindani Ndimande.

VIDEO | Murder accused in AKA, Tibz case claim innocence: