Anything less than a victory at the FNB Stadium against Ghana could spell trouble for Bafana Bafana ahead of their final group match with Sudan on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana will face Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday evening under immense pressure following Sudan’s 2-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday in the capital Sao Tome.

The result moved Sudan level with Ghana and South Africa on nine points in the group.

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has set a target of six points in the last two back-to-back group matches against the Black Stars on Thursday night and Sudan on Sunday.

BAFANA BAFANA GOALKEEPERS CORNER: Bafana Bafana goalkeepers undergoing routine excercises ahead of Bafana v Ghana match at FNB Stadium on Thursday (25 March 2021).

Kick off 18h00 pic.twitter.com/WeStWrcoHj — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 24, 2021

However, a win at home against Ghana should ease the pressure when they travel to Khartoum.

Sudan improved their hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Afcon with a win over Sao Tome and Principe which has left Bafana Bafana with little choice but to win their match against Ghana at home.

Tonight’s match has become a lot trickier than initially anticipated and it is for that reason that Ntseki cannot allow his team to slip up in their own backyard.