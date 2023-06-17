More than 57 000 fans have born witness to Bafana Bafana beating Morocco by two goals to one at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in an Afcon qualifier dead rubber.

Bafana led the scoring board earlier in the game when Percy Tau found the net in the 5th minute .

The team missed a couple of opportunities to increase their lead and by half time the teams had not increased the number of goals.

Bafana’s fortunes changed during the 48th minute with a goal from Zakhele Lepasa. However, the two goals lead was short-lived as Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit the net in the 60th minute.

Both sides have already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, but this was a chance for Bafana to prove their mettle against a world cup semi-finalist.

South Africa now top of the standings in Group K.

