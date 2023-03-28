Bafana Bafana beat Liberia by two goals to one in a must-win 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Monrovia this evening, to qualify for next year’s continental showpiece in Ivory Coast.

Zakhele Lepasa put Bafana Bafana ahead in the 19th minute, before Liberia levelled matters 15 minutes later.

Early in the second half, the South African side took the lead once again through Mihlali Mayambela.

They were made to hold on until the final whistle as they claimed maximum points and jumped into second place behind Morocco in Group K.

🚨There you have it Mzanzi !!!🚨 BAFANA BAFANA IS MAKE SURE !!! FT score : Liberia 🇱🇷 1-2 🇿🇦 South Africa #BafanaPride #AFCON2023Q #AFCON2023Qualifiers — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2023

A loss against the lowly-ranked Lone Stars would have ended Bafana’s dream of playing in the Afcon tournament in the Ivory Coast next year.

Meanwhile, the South African under-23 national team’s dream of playing at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris has come to an abrupt, after playing to a goalless draw against Congo in Brazzaville yesterday.

Broos has apologised for his conduct after storming from his bench, and failing to attend a compulsory match conference.

🇿🇦 ➡️ 2023 #TotalEnergiesAFCON South Africa will feature on the continental stage for the 11th time in their history 🏆@BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/aXEhuuqakh — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 28, 2023