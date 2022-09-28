Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says it’s going to be impossible for several players to return to the senior national camp in November.

He added that the important thing is the good performance his side displayed on Saturday and that is something they have to go on with.

The Belgian coach was not too happy with the performance of some players in their narrow 1-0 win over neighbours Botswana at the FNB Stadium last night.

The Bafana head coach made wholesale changes to the side that thumped Sierra Leone 4-0 at the same venue 3 days earlier.

Bafana Bafana were let down by poor finishing and wrong decision-making. They scored a solitary goal from a dead ball situation after having five shots on target, in a match they dominated.

Bafana Bafana have achieved a rare feat of winning two games in a row. Another positive is that they scored five goals in the two matches and did not concede one.

⛔️ 𝐅𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐃 ⛔️ Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says some players have failed to make the grade in his team and they won’t return for the next month’s camp. #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/69xwqcpeev — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) September 28, 2022