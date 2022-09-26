Bafana Bafana Coach, Hugo Broos has put pressure on his players to maintain or improve on the great performance they displayed against Sierra Leone in a friendly match on Saturday.

The national team will meet Botswana in a second friendly match at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana produced a great performance to beat Sierra Leone in a convincing 4-0 victory on Saturday. It was their first win in four matches having lost to Morocco, France and Ghana in their previous matches.

“I put some pressure on the players on the shoulder of the players on Saturday. So, I want them to win that game for the boys tomorrow. It will be the same. Don’t spoil what we built up already on Saturday. So, it’s up to them to make (sic) good performance to win that game also,” says Broos.

Defender Siyanda Xulu says they are under pressure to do well against Botswana.

“It’s not going to be easy because we are just coming back from a 4-0 win, which was great for ourselves. We have raised the bar now. We just have to maintain that and keep on focusing on improving the team,” Xulu said.

Broos says Botswana will be tougher and pose a different challenge despite being ranked lower than Sierra Leone.

“When you analyse the opponent and you saw Sierra Leone, I think it’s logical that we expect a tougher game tomorrow. First of all, it’s Botswana. I think the game is always something special. The guys will be motivated to do well against us, and I think Botswana are better than Sierra Leone of Saturday,” Broos explains.

The crowd was disappointing on Saturday, but Broos is hoping that the emphatic win will lure the fans back to the stadium.

Broos also said that players who did not feature on Saturday will get an opportunity to play against Botswana. The match will kick off at 6pm.

VIDEO: Bafana Bafana gear up for their final friendly against Botswana on Tuesday at FNB Stadium: