The case of six men accused of the murder of whistle blower Babita Deokaran is expected to resume in the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The Gauteng Department of Health Chief Financial Accounting Officer was gunned down two years ago.

The court could not hear the case last week as one of the advocates of the accused was not available.

Deokaran was shot dead outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, in August 2021.

At the time of her murder, she had flagged suspicious payments worth R850-million to various companies.

The six men accused of her murder face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Her family and civil rights organisations continue to call for justice.

