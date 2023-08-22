The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says they will continue working on the Babita Deokaran case in order to nab the kingpin that ordered the hit on the life of the corruption whistleblower.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, in August 2021.

Some background of the case:

Six men have been convicted and sentenced to lengthy prison terms in the High Court in Johannesburg.

All six received sentences ranging from six to 22 years for their involvement in her murder.

They faced charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearm.

“They all received sentences of between six and 22 years. This is after they entered into a plea sentence agreement with the NPA. We had to follow due processes. The accused before court were given a lesser sentence than the prescribed sentence of life imprisonment. The court took into consideration that they pleaded guilty and did not waste the court’s time. They also handed information to the state that we can work on in order to get to the bottom of this case,” says NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.