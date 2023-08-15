The family of slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran says they are hopeful that justice will soon be served against those who murdered her. The trial has been postponed by a week at the High Court in Johannesburg to allow the state and the defense to finalize a plea agreement.

The six men accused of her murder are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Deokaran was shot and killed outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, in August 2021.

Her brother, Rakesh Deokaran, says they have faith in the justice system.

“We will only know after next week Tuesday, with regards to the plea, whether we will be content with it or not. But that is not up to us to decide. It has been tiring but we do have faith in the justice system. Hopefully, what needs to be delivered will be delivered.” he says.

