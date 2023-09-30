Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, says the fight for a truly non-racial South Africa must continue.

He was speaking at the Special Official Funeral for the late anti-apartheid activist, Aziz Pahad, at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Obituary of Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad (2/2) pic.twitter.com/Wa8epSqPGv — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 30, 2023

Pahad has been hailed for his contribution to the liberation struggle in the country and for advancing the values of non-racialism, justice and equality.

He died at his Johannesburg home on Wednesday. He was 82.

Lesufi paid tribute to Pahad who he says was a dedicated hard worker.

“Comrade Aziz, ours was to marvel at your dedication and hard work. Ours was to appreciate your humility and commitment to our cause. Ours was to appreciate the role you played to serve and service our people and the world. Even though you are leaving us with a huge task to match or exceed the good work you have done within and with your generation. He played his part. Ours is not only to shower him with praises but to learn from his contributions to our cause, to take leaf from his character, belief and teachings. Even though the struggle for a truly non-racial, prosperous South Africa may be under threat, be assured betrayal is not an option.”

2024 Elections victory

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, says the African National Congress (ANC) owes it to the late liberation fighters to win the 2024 general elections.

Dlamini-Zuma worked closely with Pahad in former president Thabo Mbeki’s administration.

She says ANC members must learn from the lessons left by Pahad.

“During these challenging times for our movement, many lessons that Aziz has left us must shape the ways we act and may his sacrifices not be in vain. May our actions honour his legacy as the finest cadre of the African National Congress. May the passing of comrade Aziz enable us to pause and think about where we are going and how we should go, and we owe Comrade Aziz a victory next year. We owe them and him a victory next year and so let’s do everything to make sure that that happens.”

📸 Special Official Funeral Service for Aziz Pahad at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. #RIPAzizPahad 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/HrBcwhZABx — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 30, 2023

GALLERY | Aziz Pahad burial at Westpark Cemetery: