The ovation award-winning play, “Jakob”, is having its Cape Town premiere later this month at the Drama Factory outside Strand.

Durbanite Bryan Hiles has already been awarded the Best Actor in a Solo Performance prize for his portrayal of “a strange little boy”.

The engaging play, written and directed by Michael Taylor-Broderick, tells the story of a boy who is born different and who is ostracised by the community in which he lives.

It deals with Jakob’s journey through childhood and explores the ways in which he learns to cope with prejudice and his exclusion.

The production has been described as magical realism, using the medium of light and darkness to drive the narrative.