Jack Malindi from the African Independent Congress (AIC) has been elected as the new mayor for the Metsimaholo Municipality in the Free State.

He was elected unopposed during a special council sitting in Zamdela, Sasolburg.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) put forward his nomination, which the ANC seconded. All political parties represented in council were present during the voting.

Malindi replaces the Democratic Alliance (DA) Councillor Jeff Zwane who was ousted recently during a motion of no confidence.

Reporting by Nomsa Mazibuko.