The African National Congress (ANC) in Fezile Dabi says the Democratic Alliance (DA) has failed to play oversight over the administration in Metsimaholo Municipality in the Free State.

The ANC says it was alerted about the allegations and sought for answers on the matter.

ANC Fezile Dabi Spokesperson, Sello Pieterson has lambasted the DA.

“This confirms our long-standing posture as the ANC that the DA is incapable of running a clean government. Furthermore, the DA’s support of maladministration, systematic corruption, and a forever appetite for hiding corruption under the carpet is clear for everyone to see. The ANC wishes to express its appreciation to all parties in the municipal council who have put aside their political differences in saving our residents from this kleptocratic DA municipality that has subjected our residents to poor service delivery.”

Meanwhile, the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) is set to meet this weekend in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. The party’s highest policy-making body is expected to discuss issues including the country’s energy crisis and the rising cost of living.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says they will also convene a workshop which will focus on preparations for next year’s general elections.

The committee previously met in April and discussed the electricity crisis and agreed on a number of measures to resolve the crisis.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa closes the party’s four-day NEC meeting: