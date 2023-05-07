Governance expert Professor William Gumede says that there’s a possibility of a complete collapse of the country’s power grid.

This as power utility Eskom, announced earlier today that it would ramp up rolling blackouts to stage six, which is expected to last for the rest of the coming week.

Gumede said that government has shown a lack of seriousness in dealing with the country’s energy crisis.

“We are not debating enough, the prospect of grid failure, number one and secondly, what the implications would be for a grid failure. If one looks at almost the lack of seriousness in dealing with the power issue, from government. I mean, most of the measures that we’ve seen so far have been very superficial, thinking on the margins, not dealing with the real issues. If that continues, we continue on that trajectory of superficial measures, we will get a grid failure.”