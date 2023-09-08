The Asset Forfeiture Unit in Kimberley in the Northern Cape has obtained a preservation order against the property of alleged illegal miners, with an estimated value of a million rand.

The properties were attached during a multi-disciplinary raid that was led by the police service.

These assets are said to be the proceeds of illegal mining activities conducted by the illegal miners in Kleinzee in the Northern Cape.

NPA Spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane says some of the property confiscated belonged to undocumented illegal miners who come from countries like Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho.

“The National Prosecuting Authority applauds the work of Asset Forfeiture Unit Kimberley office after it obtained preservation order against properties of alleged illegal miners that were attached during intelligence driven raid led by SAPS in the small town on of Kleinzee. These assets with an estimated value of R960 000 included generators, jack hammers, spades and other mining tools,” Senokoatsane explains.