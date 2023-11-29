Assault case opened against Senzo Meyiwa murder accused

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A case of assault has been officially lodged by a prison warder against accused numbers 2, 3, and 4, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed the opening of the case, revealing that the charges stem from an altercation that transpired during the tea break on Monday.

The scuffle took place as tensions escalated between prison warders and the accused inside the courtroom.

Afriforum, an organisation providing support to the Meyiwa family, has characterised the incident as serious.

Advocate Gerrie Nel, representing Afriforum, emphasised the gravity of the situation, especially since the scuffle occurred while prison warders were in the execution of their duties.

Nel stated, “An altercation with a prison warder in the execution of his duties – absolutely serious. We have established though that a case docket was opened. We will provide our services if needed.”

The assault case adds another layer of complexity to the already high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which has garnered significant public attention.

The SAPS is expected to conduct an investigation into the assault case, and Afriforum has expressed its willingness to provide support if required.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | Judge calls for calm after scuffle breaks out in the High Court:

