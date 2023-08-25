As former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95 on Sunday 27 August, Anglican Archbishop of Southern Africa Thabo Makgoba says he hopes to visit him on his birthday.

Makgoba who is extending birthday wishes, has recently been visiting the veteran MP several times in hospital in Durban.

Yesterday, the spokesperson of the family stated that Buthelezi is expected to be released from hospital next week as he is making a good recovery.

Special prayers for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi



The family had hoped that he would spend his 95th birthday at home on Sunday.

This is Makgoba’s message, “Happy Birthday to our dearest parishioner, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a member of Churches order of the Simon of Cyrene, the highest award that the Anglican Church of Southern Africa bestowed on an laity for their work and influence in church and in society.

As you turn 95, we want to say we are very proud of you and we thank God for your life. We thank God that you have used it to the honour and glory of God and as you return from hospital and go home, we pray that God will continue to strengthen you. I hope, God willing and health permitting to be with you on Sunday as you celebrate this great milestone. And it has been such a joy to meet you from time to time in hospital and to pray and reflect together. God Bless”