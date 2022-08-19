The Presidency says that any action taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the allegations faced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will be informed by legal processes. This comes amid calls for action against Godongwana who is facing allegations of sexual assault.

A case was opened against the Minister by a masseuse following his stay at a Kruger National Park hotel.

Mpumalanga police confirmed that they have taken a statement from Godongwana and that the docket will be returned to the prosecutor for a decision.

Godongwana has, meanwhile, denied the allegations.

“The President remains consistent in his commitment to fighting GBV in the country. Any action that he considers or ultimately takes with respect to Minister Godongwana will be informed by legal due process that must be allowed to continue without fear or favour,” says President’s Spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) says it takes allegations of gender-based violence reported against Godongwana as very serious.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe says the allegations are serious and hopes that Godongwana will take the nation into confidence as to what exactly happened.

“We have seen and noted the statements that comrade Enoch has issued including the fact that he has met with the integrity committee, and we are hoping that as well as these issues are placed out in the public, appealing to his own conscious. He will be able to clarify the nation, because at the end of it all, the ANC throughout, we have always stood with the victims of gender-based violence.”

Mabe has also appealed to party members to always ensure that they protect women and children.

“Our appeal to cadres has always been that we must be the first defenders and protectors of women and children. We need to be the overall embrace women. Women must know that in the hands of men of the African National Congress, they are saved. So it affects a senior member of the ANC correctly so, it must be an appeal to his very conscious to clarify the nation on this very critical matter.”

Economic Freedom Fighters has called for the removal of Godongwana following the allegations: