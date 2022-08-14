Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he is aware that a case of alleged sexual harassment has been opened against him in Skukuza, Mpumalanga and has categorically denied the allegation.

Godongwana says in a statement that the case was opened by an employee of the Kruger National Park who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms.

The statement says the case was opened almost a week after Minister Gdongwana had made a private visit to the Park.

Godongwana says he was in his room with his wife at the time that the alleged incident is said to have occurred and he says there is no basis for the allegations.

The minister says in the statement that he has always respected the rights and dignity of women and the allegation goes against everything he has stood for.

