The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC Youth League National Fund Raiser, Thuthukile Zuma says Finance Enoch Godongwana must step down amid sexual harassment allegations against him.

An employee of Kruger Shalati at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park, who was offering massage services to guests, has reportedly opened a case against Godongwana after he allegedly made sexual advances toward her.

Godongwna has denied the allegations.

However, Zuma says Godongwana must vacate office immediately because this case is serious.

Zuma says, “We all appreciate more, especially the African National Congress, that GBV is a scourge we really struggle to deal with in our country. It’s pervasive and of course, GBV is a manifestation of patriarchy, toxic masculinity and all those things but it’s something that we’ve taken a decision to fight seriously.”

“We feel women, especially young women, are not safe in our country. They are not safe to walk freely, they are not safe in social spaces and they’re not safe really anywhere and it’s something that must be taken seriously and the fight must be intensified,” says Zuma.

EFF calls for the removal of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana following sexual assault reports:

Zuma says gender-based violence and femicide will continue to flourish in South Africa, because those in power are the forefront perpetrators of these crimes.

She made these assertions while addressing a crowd of people in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, where she was attending a court sitting in support of an assault victim.

There have been growing calls for Godongwana to step aside following these allegations against him. The incident is alleged to have taken place last week, when Godongwana and his wife were on holiday at the park.

Zuma says the fight against GBV should be intensified.

“I was speaking outside court in PE after attending a case of a woman who was assaulted by 25 men and this during women’s month. GBV is a scourge that we really have to fight seriously and prioritise if you have a leader of that calibre who is accused of active sexual assault. So, we are saying he should vacate his office immediately so that the matter can be dealt with and cleared. I think GBV will continue to flourish because we live in a patriarchal society where sexism reigns.”

Comrade Enoch Godogwana must vacate office immediately!!! pic.twitter.com/p79KwERA2g — Thuthukile Zuma (@Thuthu_Zuma) August 17, 2022

We were in Nelson Mandela metro to support Zintle after she was brutality assaulted by a group of racist white men. We say no to GBV and racism and we want our justice system to be transformed. pic.twitter.com/np19zizbcQ — Thuthukile Zuma (@Thuthu_Zuma) August 17, 2022

Godongwana denies sexual harassment allegations

Godongwana says he is aware that a case of alleged sexual harassment has been opened against him and he has categorically denied the allegation.

Godongwana says he was in his room with his wife at the time that the alleged incident is said to have occurred and he says there is no basis for the allegations.

The minister says in the statement that he has always respected the rights and dignity of women and the allegation goes against everything he has stood for.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has denied the sexual harassment allegations that have been levelled against him. In a statement he says he was with his wife when the incident happened. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/zrCRF0R5v3 — Natasha Nokuthula Phiri (@NatashaN_Phiri) August 13, 2022

