Another mine worker passes away from Impala Platinum tragedy

Another mine worker at Impala Platinum mine in the North West has passed away from injuries sustained in a mine accident a week ago. This brings the number of fatalities to 13. Eleven employees died at the mines shaft 11 when the winch rope of a lift they were in malfunctioned.

Another employ died in hospital a few days later. The mines Johan Theron in statement says 23 employees were discharged from hospital.

Of the 50 employees that are still in hospital, eight are in critical care. Implats have also confirmed that a day of remembrance will be held on Wednesday.