Another alleged bogus doctor set to appear in court

Gauteng police say another person posing as a doctor is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court today.

Kingsley Chele allegedly targetted women misrepresenting himself as a doctor on Facebook and scamming them of cash.

The accused was arrested early this month after two cases of fraud were registered in Sunnyside and Klipgat.

#sapsGP [UPDATE] Kingsley Leeto Chele rearrested through #TipOff and assistance from the media. The suspect, whose country of birth is yet to be confirmed, is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 17/10. A charge of escaping from lawful custody will be… pic.twitter.com/pHvF0tJGaE — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 16, 2023

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says he later escaped from custody.

“The arrest was as a result of information and a tip-off received from one of the media houses following a media statement issued about the wanted fugitive. The management of the police in Gauteng appreciates the role played by the media in particular and the community in general in the fight against crime. A charge of escaping from lawful custody will be added to the charges that he was already facing.”

Matthew Lani

In another bogus doctor incident, the Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that Matthew Bongani Lani does not have a National Senior Certificate.

This follows reports that he falsely represented himself as a medical health practitioner.

The department says its official records show that that Lani was initially enrolled at Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg in 2007.

However, he was referred to Gresswold Learners with Special Educational Needs School in Kew, Johannesburg in January 2010.

Lani managed to weave his way into the system pretending to be an employee of the Helen Joseph Hospital where he moved around the hospital corridors curating content for social media.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, “Matthew then re-emerged on our system in 2016 where he was writing his three subjects at Fourways Adult Centre as a part time candidate. However, it must be indicated that he only passed one subject of the three that he wrote at that time. Based on these records, and further verifiication that is being conducted with UMALUSI, which is at our disposal currently, we can confirm that Matthew Bongani Lani indeed does not possess a matric certificate.”

