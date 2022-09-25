African National Congress (ANC) National Elective Congress (NEC) member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has denounced the governing party’s step-aside rule as unjust and that it has partly exacerbated divisions.

She was speaking in an exclusive interview with the SABC following her nomination as possible candidate for the ANC presidency at their forthcoming elective conference in December. Dlamini-Zuma says the ANC rule is inconsistent with the country’s constitution.

She insists they must stand for justice as opposed to finding people guilty and wanting them to prove themselves innocent

ANC old leaders vs young leaders

ANC Presidential hopeful Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says she wants to see women and young people in the governing party’s top leadership structures.

The 73-year-old veteran politician lost to the incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa in 2017 and again the two will lock horns at their December congress.

Only few young people are contesting several positions in the top officials with Ronald Lamola vying for the deputy presidency and Mzwandile Masina and Pule Mabe touted for the position of Treasurer-General.

With most candidates for the officials positions well in their sixties and seventies, Dlamini-Zuma says they are not blocking out young people to lead the ANC. But she insists on a generational mix that includes young leaders and women in the top officials and the entire NEC.

Video – SABC News in conversation with Minister Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma: