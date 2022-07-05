The Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala are expected to address the local government indaba on Tuesday in Durban.

The two are expected to address mayors and senior municipal officials.

The gathering comes as some municipalities in the province have been failing to fully utilise their grant funding.

The recent municipal audit outcomes, political instability in some councils and millions owed to Eskom by municipalities are some of the issues expected be addressed at this gathering.

Three municipalities in the province, including Inkosi Langalibalele, Nquthu and uMkhanyakude received a disclaimer – the worst audit opinion from the Auditor General.

uKhahlamba in the Bergville area, King Cetshwayo District and uMhlathuze in Richards Bay received clean audit outcomes.

Report video below: