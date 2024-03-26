ANC’s list reflects negatively on the party: Analyst

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political Analyst Andre Duvenhage says the ANC’s candidate list which consists of members who were implicated in the Zondo Commission reflects negatively on the party’s stance on corruption.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has released party candidate lists for public comments and objections.

The lists will be available at the Commission’s national, provincial and municipal offices between 9am and 5pm today and tomorrow.

The IEC has also announced that more than 14 000 candidates have been nominated to contest the 887 seats available in the National Assembly and the nine legislatures.

Duvenhage says ANC list is not on the same level as the list presented before the 1994 elections.

“My concern is people like for example, Alvin Botes on the list, you may have seen the name of Zizi Kodwa, we know there were serious concerns about Gwede Mantashe. The was a lot of rumors recently about Paul Mashatile and these people are all accommodated within the systems the one or the other way. I am missing elements of strong leadership, I am picking up stronger political loyalty”.

