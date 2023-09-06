Former North West Premier and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Supra Mahumapelo says rumours about him joining the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are just allegations seeking to damage his reputation.

Mahumapelo is being cross-examined at the North West High Court in Mahikeng. He is suing the Revolutionary Council as well as Themba Gwabeni, Thato Magogodi and Lucky Kgabi for R10 million.

Mahumapelo claims they defamed his character during the so-called Supra Must Fall Protests in 2018.

“I’ve been getting calls from the leadership of the ANC, from journalists, from my comrades and other people who know me. And they will say to me that there’s an allegation in the. That I’m leaving the ANC and joining the EFF today in a press conference at 12:00 midday. I have come to internalise the importance of understanding as a leader that allegations will be thrown at you, mud will be thrown at you to disfigure you.”