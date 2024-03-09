‘EFF will reject closure of coal mines in particular in Mpumalanga’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) president, Julius Malema, says the party will reject the closure of coal mines in South African in particular in Mpumalanga.

The EFF leader launched the party’s Provincial manifesto at the Kanyamazane stadium.

Unemployment, poverty, the closure of coal mines and poor service delivery are the key challenges highlighted by Malema.

“The EFF in this province will not create less than 700 000 jobs because of mining, because of tourism, because of land ownership. But equally we are going to create more jobs here in Mpumalanga because we are going to industrialize, we are going to make sure there are factories here and these factories are working and get employed in those factories. You own these factories.”

EFF member Carl Niehaus, former Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, members of the Eswatini EFF leadership and the People’s United Democratic Movement in Eswatini (PUDEMO) were present at the launch.

The EFF is on a drive to attract support ahead of the May 29 general elections. Those who attended the manifesto launch say they believe that the EFF is well positioned to take the province and country forward.

Niehaus made a call to all South Africans to cast their vote for the EFF.

“The EFF is the only political party in South Africa that has a plan to change our country to create jobs, to return the land and to address the issue of load shedding. If you look at the 256 pages of the EFF’s election manifesto it goes into details, we provide the background information and we give people really indication how are going to achieve this. We don’t do empty promises by the sky.”

PUDEMO in Eswatini expressed its good wishes for the EFF ahead of the general elections.

“The manifesto talks about the pain here and it also talk about the pain of your relatives that are oppressed in Swaziland and anywhere else in the world. So we want to urge all of you to go and remind those who could not be here today to say there is a movement that cares about all of us. We want to wish the EFF well. We are looking forward for the 29th because we know you will do the right decisions because you know what you have to do,” says PUDEMO’s president Mlungisi Makhanya.

EFF Mpumalanga Manifesto Launch 2024 | Supporters to converge at KaNyamazane Stadium in Mbombela:

EFF provincial chairperson, Collen Sedibe, says their election machinery is ready to ensure a total victory in the upcoming general elections.

“No one gets into the boxing ring for a loss or a draw so we are definitely sure that we are going to come out victorious, not only in the province but nationally. What you see here are the ground forces of the EFF in Mpumalanga. So we are proper, we have ready machinery available on the ground 24/7. Now we are working the elections non stop until the day of the elections.”

The party will hold its next provincial manifesto in the North West next weekend.