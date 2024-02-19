Highlights: EFF 2024 elections manifesto

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the launching of his party’s manifesto marks the beginning of their march to victory and to the seat of government, the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Malema was speaking at the launch of their over 260-page 2024 Election Manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in eThekwini on February 10, 2024.

Central to the EFF manifesto is the return of land to the landless black people, the creation of jobs and the end of load shedding within six months of its governance.

EFF ELECTION MANIFESTO by SABC Digital News